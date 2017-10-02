

CTV Windsor





Expect beefed up enforcement around derelict homes in neighbourhoods across Windsor.

Windsor City council approved a staff recommendation to enhance enforcement by adding two more inspectors, raising the total compliment at the building department to five. City chief building official John Revell says it will allow his department to proactively look for property standards issues rather than wait for complaints to roll in.

"We've been looking for this for a while,” Revell said after Monday’s council meeting. “We recognize that just responding to complaints hasn't really served the city well, so we're very excited to transition to proactive enforcement."

More than a dozen residents turned out to the meeting to speak to the issue of blight and what it does to neighbourhoods. It’s estimated there are roughly 750 vacant homes around the city.

Windsor police representative Barry Horrobin noted vacant homes with boarded up windows become targets for criminal behavior, whether that’s vandalism, drug use, or prostitution.

Windsor is also looking to make tougher minimum property standards, to give the enforcement more “teeth.”

Council was considering a vacant building registry -- but it was not the recommended option because of high costs as well as added red tape at city hall.

Community members were supportive of council’s decision.

“We think that this is a good option to go forward,” said Lorraine Goddard of United Way Windsor-Essex. “It allows us to get more people on the ground to really start to tackle this problem.”

Homeowners who do not meet minimum requirements set out by the city will be issued orders to comply and be forced to pay an administrative fee of $260. If non-compliance continues, the city can take homeowners or landlords to court and leave it to a judge to decide how much should be fined.

Administration will report back to council in eight months to see if the recommendation worked.