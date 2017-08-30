

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after an 18-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Drouillard Road.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Drouillard at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police confirmed an 18-year-old victim from Windsor had been transported to hospital. He remains at hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported to police that the victim had been walking across Drouillard Road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The force of the impact sent the victim up into the air and landed a distance away.

Police say the suspect vehicle made no attempt to stop and fled the scene continuing northbound on Drouillard Rd.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Grey/White four-door sporty sedan, possibly a Lexus. It may have front-end damage.

The city was experiencing heavy rain fall at the time of the collision.

The matter is actively being investigated by the patrol support unit.

Investigators are seeking to speak to the involved driver, locate the vehicle and speak with any further witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.