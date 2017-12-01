

CTV Windsor





A Windsor teenager is making sure thousands of feet across the city will be warm this winter.

Sarah Lewis is completing her 10th annual “Socks Warm Your Heart” campaign.

Lewis started the campaign when she was just seven years old, collecting 39 pairs of socks for the homeless.

Since then, she has raised $85,000 and collected 24 thousand pairs of socks for the Street Help Homeless Centre on Wyandotte Street.

Lewis is now a Grade 12 student at Vincent Massey Secondary School, and her leadership class hosted a ‘Sock Walk’ Friday with neighbouring Glenwood Public School.

“I’ve been very fortunate, I have a roof over my head, I always have food on the plate, I have a loving family. And some people, it's something as simple as a pair of socks that can mean the world to them” says Lewis.

Lewis tells CTV Windsor Friday’s walk collected cash donations totaling $6628.47 and 389 pairs of socks. She adds additional donations are being accepted until Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Since the walk raised more than $5,000, Lewis says the physical education teachers and other staff will honour a pledge to sleep outside of Massey High School Friday evening.

Lewis admits even after all these years, the giving never gets old.

“I've had people come in with nothing on their back and they receive a pair of socks and it's just means the world. They say God Bless and it's like you're on the top of the world" adds Lewis.