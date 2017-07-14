

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say they have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old Windsor man was fatally injured in Belle River.

A 17-year-old Lakeshore male has been arrested.

Police were called to an altercation between several people near Cooper Crescent and Lenore Street around 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police say several other people were injured.

Officers say though it appears the persons involved may be known to each other and not a random act, the OPP reminds all citizens of the need to ensure their own safety by securing their homes and outbuildings, even when they are not present.

OPP is at the early stages of this investigation and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information to call police immediately, or should you wish to remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CTV's Stefanie Masotti is on the story today. Watch her full report at 6.