

CTV Windsor





A former Windsor elementary school teacher has been recognized for living with diabetes for 50 years.

Sue Huson was among 24 people recognized in London on Wednesday. It is believed to be the largest group ever to celebrate living with diabetes for half a century.

Huson says she was diagnosed at the age of 11, in 1967, while in hospital.

"During the night I bottomed out. They called my parents in the morning and said we don't know if she's going to live, you better get in here" remembers Huson.

Many other people at the ceremony said they had similar experiences.

They were told if they managed diet, exercise and medication -- they could expect to live another 50 years. And they did.

Huson says she did the math at age 11 and thought “I can do 11 plus 50. Who wants to live much beyond 61 anyway?”

Huson, who moved from Windsor to London, says she is grateful for everything medical science, family and friends have given her.

“Now with five grand kids and three kids and two daughter-in-laws and a wonderful husband, I'm ready to hang in there for another 25, 30, 40 years” says Huson.

Doctors suggest with progress in medicine and technology, we can expect to see the quality of life improve for diabetes patients.