Windsor has officially submitted a bid to take over policing duties in the Town of Amherstburg.

Details of the offer are confidential at this time, but Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says it’s highly competitive, which will ultimately provide savings to the Town that will be hard to ignore.

“There’s definitely a cost savings to Amherstburg, to have Windsor provide policing services,” said Dilkens after the Monday night meeting. “To the city of Windsor, it’s a lower cost for everyone who uses the police service. And the more we can get on the system, the lower it’s going to be for everyone.”

The Ontario Provincial Police are also expected to make a bid for the services.

Amherstburg is one of the last holdouts with the exception of LaSalle police to still have their own local force

Windsor has already successfully bid on the dispatch services in the town of Amherstburg.

Dilkens says the offer would keep the same officers patrolling the same streets that they’re patrolling today, but for less money and more services like K9, a bomb detection team and emergency response unit.

“It’s more effective service for the residents in the town of Amherstburg, but it’s also less costly,” Dilkens said.

“This is not breaking new ground it’s already happening elsewhere and we just think it makes sense here and we provided a very competitive to the Town of Amherstburg for their consideration.”

All final bids are due to the Town of Amherstburg by Oct. 6. The decision rests in the hands of Amherstburg council to accept a bid, or maintain the existing service. No timeline has been set on the decision.