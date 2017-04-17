

CTV Windsor





A Windsor student is being praised for her cancer research.

Tasnia Nabil won the Southwestern Ontario Sanofi Biogenius Canada competition earlier this month.

Nabil won $2,000 for winning the competition. The Grade 11 student from Vincent Massey Secondary will now compete with other high school students from across the country at the National competition in Ottawa in May.

Nabil was honoured for her research in ferromagnetic nanotherapy, a promising type of cancer treatment because it is minimally invasive and has little to no side effects.

“This creates heat to destroy the cancer cells but not affect the healthy cells" says Nabil.

Nabil has been researching her project for three years. She credits her success to her mentor Dr. Alison Adams, a senior oncology scientist at the London Regional Cancer Centre.

Nabil has been attending science fairs since the first grade and says she is honoured to compete in one of Canada’s most prestigious science competitions.

“I’ve alway been a curious child” admits Nabil. “Seeing that you can do something with your curiosity really inspired me and I really hope to send that message along to others.