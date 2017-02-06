

CTV Windsor





Windsor is still reaping the benefits from hosting the FINA World Swimming Championships.

The city is getting more international exposure in the newest edition of the FINA Aquatics World Magazine.

The first 50 pages are dedicated to Windsor, the 25-metre world swimming championships, the gala event and the convention.

“It’s distributed to 1.6-million people around the world,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Dilkens says you can't put a price on this kind of attention.

Organizers are waiting for the final economic impact totals from the event in Windsor Dec. 6 - Dec. 11, 2016.

Two economic impact studies are now being drafted by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance, one for this event and one for the sports convention held before it.

“The numbers are quite huge, frankly they're larger than I anticipated they would be,” says Dilkens.

The mayor expects those reports to be done in the next 90 days.