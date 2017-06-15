Featured
Windsor Spitfires name Letowski new head coach
Windsor Spitfires name Trevor Letowski as the new head coach. (Courtesy Windsor Spitfires)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 4:10PM EDT
The Windsor Spitfires have a new head coach.
General Manager Warren Rychel announced Trevor Letowski as the club’s new head bench boss on Thursday.
Letowski, 40, spent the past two seasons as the club's associate coach after six seasons coaching with the Sarnia Sting.
Letowski enjoyed a 13-year professional career that included more than 600 NHL games with Phoenix, Columbus, Vancouver and Carolina.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.