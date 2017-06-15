

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires have a new head coach.

General Manager Warren Rychel announced Trevor Letowski as the club’s new head bench boss on Thursday.

Letowski, 40, spent the past two seasons as the club's associate coach after six seasons coaching with the Sarnia Sting.

Letowski enjoyed a 13-year professional career that included more than 600 NHL games with Phoenix, Columbus, Vancouver and Carolina.