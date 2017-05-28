

Peter Langille, CTV Windsor





The 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup final is just hours away now and the Windsor Spitfires are using the last moments to prepare for the top prize in junior hockey.

The host Spitfires take on the Erie Otters at 7pm at the WFCU Centre.

Spitfires head coach Rocky Thompson says his team is working to control what they can.

"That's what our guys have done so far and that's what we could control, is control the controllables," says Thompson. "Right now our guys have done a great job putting us in the position where we can win one game and become a champion."

Thompson is confident his team has what it takes to go toe to toe with the OHL Champion Otters.

"We have good forwards we have a strong top four [group of defencemen] but our [fifth and sixth defencemen] are very capable, good goaltending and we play a high energy game: simple, but we bring it and we defend very well without the puck," says Thompson.

Spitfires defenceman Logan Stanley says the team has had a tough road to get to this point and the team is ready to make it count.

"We've had to overcome adversity all year," says Stanley. "[Logan Brown] has had a few injuries that were unfortunate and a few suspensions and then obviously with my injury you don't wish that upon anyone, but we're doing good right now and we're happy and having fun with a full lineup," says Stanley.

The Spitfires defeated the Erie Otters 4-2 in the final game of the Memorial Cup round robin on Wednesday.

Otters head coach Kris Knoblauch says there will be no surprises when the two teams meet tonight.

"We're approaching this game like we have throughout the season and the tournament" says Knoblauch, who says a better start will be key for Erie.

Sunday marks the first time that two OHL teams will compete in the Mastercard Memorial Cup Final since 1993 when the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Peterborough Petes by a 4-2 score. This will also mark the third straight season an OHL team captures the national prize representing the regional league’s longest winning-streak in the modern era.

Should the Spitfires emerge victorious, they would be the tenth host club to win since 1983 and first since the 2012 Shawinigan Cataractes. They would also be the first team to win after exiting their league playoffs in the first round. A Spitfires victory would mark their third Mastercard Memorial Cup title with a 12th consecutive victory tying the Kamloops Blazers for longest winning-streak at this event.

Should the Otters emerge victorious, it would be franchise’s first Mastercard Memorial Cup title while being the first American team to win since the 2008 Spokane Chiefs.

The puck drop for the Memorial Cup final is 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tonight's game at the WFCU is a sellout.