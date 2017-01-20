

CTV Windsor





Mason Macri captured the hearts of countless people in Windsor-Essex before passing away from cancer last year.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation has yet to be recognized as an official charity, but that's not stopping the founders from pressing forward and raising money to fight childhood cancer.

Mason's parents have an event tomorrow which combines their sons' two passions.

“Hockey and superheroes, two of the things that really got us through Mason's whole journey,” says his father Iain Macri.

Mason died in June at 4 years old, after a lengthy battle with cancer. His parents, Chantelle and Iain Macri are trying to take life one day at a time.

“It’s been horrible but we miss every day and we miss him every day for the rest of our life,” says Iain Macri.

The Macri’s aren't alone in remembering the bright little boy.

“Mason's left an imprint on the community,” says Felicia Krautner with the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spitfires are putting on a superhero-themed event in Mason’s honour, on Saturday night at the WFCU Centre.

“We want fans to come out, in superhero gear, in any cool T-shirts, to help support the cause,” says Krautner.

Tickets are $16, with $5 going directly to the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

The Spits players will be wearing the Mason emblem on their helmets to honour Mason and who he was.

“We're humbled by it,” says Iain Macri. “It just goes to show how Mason's story touched so many people.”

Iain and Chantelle Macri are expecting their second child.