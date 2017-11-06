

CTV Windsor





Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island announced Monday that the region has been selected to host the 2018 Ontario Tourism Summit.

The event will be held by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario from Oct. 23 – Oct. 24, 2018 at Caesars Windsor.

“The region has a lot to showcase and we know that it will be an outstanding experience for the 450-plus tourism leaders that will attend the event,” says Beth Potter, president and CEO of TIAO.

TWEPI says it is the premier provincial, industry-wide business conference for Ontario’s tourism industry to learn the latest trends, share new ideas and best practices, network with colleagues, and recognize industry leaders at the Ontario Tourism Awards of Excellence.

Together, delegates will look at ways to develop Ontario as a destination of choice - driving investment, growing visitor spending and creating more jobs for Ontarians.

During the conference itself, local suppliers and attraction partners will also have the opportunity to showcase themselves to all of Ontario.

“This is an important conference where tourism professionals will congregate to share ideas and shape the future of tourism in Ontario,” says Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI. “We are delighted to welcome the delegates and use this as an opportunity to personally showcase our region to our partners in tourism throughout the province.”