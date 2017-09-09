

CTV Windsor





A Windsor school bus driver is calling on the community to help her fill a bus with donations to help families in need.

She’s parked outside the No Frills grocery store on Wyandotte Street East both Saturday and Sunday.

Nicole Dechevigny Vickers is looking for help to stuff the bus, with all proceeds going towards the Drouillard Place.

She says, with recent flooding in Windsor, the need is even greater, "They say God puts you in a place for a reason, right?"

Kim Davis is Emergency Services Coordinator for Drouillard Place, "By the end of the summer our food bank shelves are getting kind of low."

Dechevigny Vickers lost her job five years ago and struggled to make ends meet. Along with that she was dealing with depression.

It was at that time she decided she had to reach out to help others, “It's all about kids, that's how i feel! If kids are happy, everybody's happy!”