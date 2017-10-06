

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s jobless rate has decreased, according to Statistics Canada.

The unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in September, compared to 6.2 per cent in August.

Meanwhile on a national level, a surge in full-time work fuelled a 10th-straight month of net job gains to match the economy's longest monthly streak since the financial crisis nine years ago.

Statistics Canada says September's unemployment rate stayed at a nine-year low of 6.2 per cent after the country added 10,000 net new jobs, including 112,000 full-time positions.

The rise in full-time work more than offset a drop of 102,000 part-time jobs, however, last month's job gains were entirely driven by growth in public-sector employment.

The September increase was also concentrated in factory work as the goods-producing sector added 10,500 jobs, compared to a loss of 500 positions in the services industry.

Overall, the numbers show that year-over-year employment expanded 1.8 per cent with the addition of 319,700 net new jobs, of which more than 90 per cent were full-time positions.

The September survey also found that, compared to the year before, average hourly wages grew 2.2 per cent for the biggest increase since April 2016.

With files from the Canadian Press.