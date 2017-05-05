

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House is celebrating a major milestone.

It’s been a year since the Ronald McDonald House opened in Windsor Regional Hospital.

The facility provides a home-away-from-home environment for seriously ill or injured children and their families.

Hospital officials say 122 families have stayed there in the first year and it has provided 1611 nights of comfort collectively.

The average stay is 13 nights and the longest stay is 73 nights.