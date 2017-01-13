Featured
Windsor’s new 'concierge' style program expected to help investors
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens (right) talks about the new Investor Support Program in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 1:01PM EST
The City of Windsor is rolling out a new "concierge" style program to help investors.
The city is calling it the Investor Support Program.
Officials say the key goal is investment attraction and job creation.
Think of the city's service as a "white glove" red-tape cutter.
