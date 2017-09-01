

CTV Windsor





The Muslim community of Windsor, along with 1.7 billion Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha today.

There was a huge turn out this morning at Central Park Athletics.

Around six thousand people of Islamic faith turned up for morning prayers to commemorate the ending of the annual pilgrimage to mecca.

During this holiday, Muslims will sacrifice a sheep that they share with the less fortunate.

Eid-ul-Adha is the second most important holiday on the Islamic calendar.

The chair of the Windsor Islamic council says it's a time for reflection and celebration with family and friends.

"Counting your blessings, thanking god for your blessings, and also unity,” says Dr. Maher El-Masri, Chair of the Windsor Islamic Council. “Bringing the community together to celebrate one of the most important occasions in our faith."