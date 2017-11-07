

Windsor’s proposed new mega hospital has been listed in Infrastructure Ontario’s annual market update as a project moving ahead.

The report says a Request for Quotes will be issued in 2021. The Request For Proposals has not yet been determined.

The estimate cost for the project is listed as over $1 billion.

The document also says Windsor’s proposed acute care facility on County Road 42 and Concession 9 falls under the category of “Alternative Financing and Procurement Design Build Finance Maintain.”

The 2017 Market Update confirms the government's plan to invest in infrastructure projects and other real estate projects across the province.