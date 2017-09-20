

CTV Windsor





About 150 Windsor Ward 5 residents had their chance to meet with city officials Tuesday night.

Mayor Drew Dilkens once again gave a presentation to residents explaining exactly what happened during last month's flooding.

“The sewer master plan is, some of you might have seen it in your neighbourhoods.. smoke and die testing to check for cross connections, to help inform the sewer master plan," says Dilkens.

He outlined the number of ways the city is responding to the problem.

This time he was also able to assure resident the city will fully fund the basement flooding protection subsidy program, up to $2,800.

The crowd applauded following the presentation.

Most of the residents CTV News spoke with, say they're happy the city is taking these measures.