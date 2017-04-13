

CTV Windsor





Joining the circus has never been easier.

Windsor's first circus school will open its doors in the downtown core on May 1.

It’s an independently operated aerial arts, acrobatics and circus program operating out of The Chelsea building on Pelissier Street.

The school will offer students of all ages the opportunity to experience the thrill of circus through professional, instructor-directed classes.

Over the eight week session, students will learn aerial skills, inversions, aerial hoops, juggling and more.

Instructor Tia Nicoletti says no previous training is necessary.

“If you want to figure out how to move with your body, come and do that with us” says Nicoletti.

The Windsor Circus School will also offer private parties, workshops, open gyms, and seminars.

Further information and class registration available at: www.windsorcircusschool.com