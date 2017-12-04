

There's some confusion among residents regarding the status of Black Oak Heritage Park on Windsor's west end.

The entrance off Broadway Street is blocked but residents have been entering from the other end of the park.

The only problem is the hidden gem has officially been closed for two years.

The park, including the natural areas, will now be fenced off with signage saying “closed to the public” effective immediately.

In December 2015, Black Oak Heritage Park and Broadway Park, including the dog park, were closed due to construction work on the new bridge plaza and perimeter road. These works required the closure of Broadway Street which is the main access for these parks.

Since that time, city officials say improper usage of the park area has resulted in damage to species and habitat, so temporary fencing will now be in place until early 2018.

Other nearby natural areas to explore include Ojibway Park and Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, while the closest dog parks would be Optimist Park and Remington Park.