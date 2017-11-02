He's done it again.

University of Windsor grad Corey Bellemore has broken his own beer mile record.

Showing no signs of discomfort, Bellemore ran 400m around the track four times, downing a beer before each lap.

Bellemore was invited and flown to a beer mile race in San Francisco last weekend, and competed during halftime of a San Francisco Deltas soccer game.

Bellemore was pushed during the first lap but the competition quickly faded. The 22-year-old even beat a competitor that was not drinking.

“Those last couple of laps, I really felt the crowd and it was really cool” remembers Bellemore.

Bellemore set the world record last year in the United Kingdom, and beat that mark by almost two seconds.