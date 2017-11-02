

CTV Windsor





He's done it again.

University of Windsor grad Corey Bellemore has broken his own beer mile record.

Showing no signs of discomfort, Bellemore ran 400m around the track four times, downing a beer before each lap.

Bellemore was invited and flown to a beer mile race in San Francisco last weekend, and competed during halftime of a San Francisco Deltas soccer game.

Bellemore was pushed during the first lap but the competition quickly faded. The 22-year-old even beat a competitor that was not drinking.

“Those last couple of laps, I really felt the crowd and it was really cool” remembers Bellemore.

Bellemore set the world record last year in the United Kingdom, and beat that mark by almost two seconds.