

CTV Windsor





A Windsor roofing company has been fined $90,000 after a worker fell in 2015.

The Ministry of Labour says a young worker fell from the roof of a house that was being re-shingled in Dec. 11, 2015.

The MOL report says a lanyard was apparently detached from a safety line at the time. It is believed the worker lost footing and fell to the ground below, sustaining severe injuries.

The young worker was hospitalized for over six months, but did not regain consciousness and passed away.

Dayus Roofing Inc. pleaded guilty on July 17, 2017 to the offence of failing, as an employer, to ensure that the measures and procedures of the Construction Projects Regulation were carried out in the workplace.

This requires an employer to adequately protect workers with a guardrail system, or with another fall protection method such as a travel restraint system, a fall restricting system or a fall arrest system. This failure was contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The court also imposed a 25 per-cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.

The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.