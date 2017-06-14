

A Windsor woman is celebrating after winning a $500,000 during a routine trip to the grocery store.

Colleen Macinnes won the top prize with a game of Instant Classic Sapphire.



“It was just another day, picking up groceries and lottery tickets,” said Macinnes at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she picked up her winnings. “I always purchase Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and some instant tickets.”



The 72-year-old retiree played her instant games later that day.

“Instant Classic Sapphire was the first game I played. When the numbers started matching, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she says.



After showing her husband, she ran to the nearest store to see what exactly she won.

“When the terminal froze and the validation slip printed for $500,000, I couldn’t believe what was happening. I started shaking and got very emotional!”



When Colleen got home she shared the news with her family.

“My kids didn’t believe me until they realized I was crying tears of joy. Then I called my granddaughter and told her that her school was paid for and she didn’t have to worry.”



“I am so grateful to be able to help my family with this unbelievable gift, and get myself a new car,” she said.



Instant Classic Sapphire is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $500,000. Odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.35.



The winning ticket was purchased at Sobey’s on Amy Croft Drive in Windsor.