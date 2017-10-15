

Hundreds of Windsor residents walked the Ganatchio Trial in solidarity to show support for Anne Widholm.

Widholm remains in serious condition since a brutal attack left her unconscious and bleeding on the trail in the early morning hours Sunday Oct. 8. Exactly one-week-later the 75-year-old has yet to regain consciousness.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the walk to show support for Widholm and "reassure each other that our community stands together as one in times of distress, and to reaffirm our community's parks and trails are safe."

Dilkens call was answered, people flocked to the Little River Rd. entrance to the trail, not far from where the assault took place.

Ward 7 councillor Irek Kusmierczyk says the turnout is a testament to strong bonds in the community.

"A lot of folks have good reasons to be elsewhere and yet you have hundreds of people that decided, on a Sunday, where it looks like it's going to rain, decided to come out here," he says.

Kusmierczyk says police have maintained open dialoged on safety in east-Windsor, and Dilkens statements are backed by statistics.

With Neighbourhood Watch in attendance at the walk to inform residents how they can help, Kusmierczyk says public safety is a team effort.

"Ward 7 and east-Riverside is one of the safest communities in Windsor," he says. "When something like this happens it's not just the Windsor Police Services, it's not just out first responders, but the whole community rally's around and protects each other, we look after each other here."

Talks are already underway to try and make parks and neighbourhoods safer whether they have a high crime rate or not, he added.

"What can we do to make our parks safer? Perhaps emergency call boxes, potentially getting way-finding signage here so that if somebody is injured, if somebody is hurt, if somebody is attacked, our first responders in a large park like this will know exactly where to find this person who's in distress," says Kusmierczyk.

Several council members joined representatives from Windsor police and Windsor Fire and Rescue for the walk.

Riverside Baptist Church decided to move its service to the event and held a brief prayer before the walk began in support of Widholm, who is a long-time member of the parish.