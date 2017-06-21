

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Windsor resident who allegedly attempted to enter the United States to engage in a sex act with a minor.

Officers at the Detroit Windsor Tunnel arrested the 33-year-old man on Monday.

CBP officials questioned Syed Umair Hussain, a Pakistani citizen and resident of Windsor, traveling on the tunnel bus.

The man told CBP officers he was going to meet a girl he had met online.

During the secondary inspection, sexually explicit images of at least one individual who appeared to be under 18 were discovered on his cell phone.

Investigators from Homeland Security Investigations interviewed the man and arrested the individual on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan accepted the case for federal prosecution.

“This arrest shows the steadfast vigilance our officers have to protect our youth from those who attempt to prey on their innocence and I commend the officers and agents for their work in this case.” said Port Director Marty Raybon.

Hussain was transported to a local jail and made his initial appearance on the criminal complaint in front of a federal magistrate judge Tuesday.

A detention hearing is set for Thursday.

All defendants in criminal proceedings are presumed innocent until proven guilty.