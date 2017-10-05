

CTV Windsor





A charity group hoping to end homelessness for young men is celebrating five years helping those in need.

The Windsor Residence For Young Men provides transitional housing and life skills programming for young men aged 16-24.

Organizers say 80 per cent are 16-20 years old and are the most successful residents.

Around 500 guests attended the birthday celebrations Wednesday night.

RIM is not just about providing shelter, but also the experience to live on their own.

Almost 300 men have gone through the program in 5 years.

“There's an old expression you can give a man a fish and feed him for a day but if you teach a man how to fish you'll feed him for a lifetime what we do is try to end homelessness,” says Greg Goulin, executive director, Windsor Residence For Young Men.