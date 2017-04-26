

CTV Windsor





A part of the historic Bell building has been re-purposed and Windsor Regional Hospital has unveiled its new dialysis centre.

Patients got a first look at the centre Wednesday after a year of construction.

It cost about $14-million to build the facility on Goyeau Street. It is scheduled to open May 8.

The out-patient dialysis facility is spacious, bright and packed with amenities that hospital officials say offer comfort and care to patients.

There are 30 stations, brand new chairs and smart TV's for each patient, as well as a strategically placed nurse's station.

A group from the University of Windsor made a $2,000 donation at Wednesday's event to help pay for one of the new dialysis chairs.