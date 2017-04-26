Featured
Windsor Regional Hospital unveils new dialysis centre
There are brand new chairs and smart TV's for each patient at the new dialysis centre in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 1:18PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 5:01PM EDT
A part of the historic Bell building has been re-purposed and Windsor Regional Hospital has unveiled its new dialysis centre.
Patients got a first look at the centre Wednesday after a year of construction.
It cost about $14-million to build the facility on Goyeau Street. It is scheduled to open May 8.
The out-patient dialysis facility is spacious, bright and packed with amenities that hospital officials say offer comfort and care to patients.
There are 30 stations, brand new chairs and smart TV's for each patient, as well as a strategically placed nurse's station.
A group from the University of Windsor made a $2,000 donation at Wednesday's event to help pay for one of the new dialysis chairs.
