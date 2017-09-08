

After last week's devastating flood, people around the city are looking for ways to stop water from coming into their homes and Windsor Regional Hospital is no different.

"I've been here 28 years,” says custodian Ruza Maglic. “Never ever did I see anything like this, in a hospital.”

That's how Maglic describes the basement and third floor flooding at the Met Campus, which forced a Code Orange and the closure of one of the emergency departments.

Staff stayed on hand to deal with the flood by building berms around expensive CT scanners with linens, but they weren't good enough.

Now the hospital is ready for the next flood, should it occur.

CEO David Musyj says the hospital has spent $3,000 to $4,000 on hundreds of “quick dams.”

The fabric is easily storable, like towels, but when deployed, the material acts almost like a diaper. It sops up water and even creates a bit of a barrier like a sand-bag to limit water flow.