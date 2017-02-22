Featured
Windsor Regional Hospital over capacity by 43 patients
Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus is shown in this file photo on Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 5:48PM EST
Capacity issues and overcrowding are once again a concern at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Officials say they have admitted 43 patients that they don't have beds for.
Hospital CEO David Musyj says volumes started increasing at the end of the weekend and into Family Day.
As a result, two surgeries were postponed at Met Campus on Wednesday. Ouellette campus is operating normally at this time.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.