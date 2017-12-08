

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation is alerting the public of false fundraising/solicitation taking place in the Riverside Drive area.

Hospital officials say individual(s) are allegedly going door-to-door, soliciting cash donations for the future new hospital project.

The foundation has not and does not intend to ever proceed with door-to-door canvassing.

If you encounter anyone going door-to-door, asking for a cash donation in support of the new hospital project, do not comply and call Windsor Police Services.