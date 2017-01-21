Featured
Windsor Regional Hospital continues to operate over capacity
CEO David Musyj speaks at a news conference at Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Melissa Nakhavoly / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 11:39AM EST
Windsor Regional Hospital continues to be over capacity.
An update on the capacity crisis was provided Saturday morning by David Musyj, hospital president and CEO.
“We are running at 108 per cent at the Met campus and 102 per cent at Ouellette for medical/surgical and critical care,” Musyj said in a release.
There are 30 patients at both campuses who have been admitted but have ho bed.
While surgeries had to be cancelled earlier this week, Musyj says there is a lighter operating room schedule Saturday, calling the situation “OK” in that department.
He said the emergency rooms have high volumes and are busy. The admission rate from ER for both campuses still hovers around 13 per cent.
"Hospitals should not be running at 100 percent, you definitely shouldn't be running at the numbers we're running at" Musyj said earlier this week.
“I want to thank all the clinical and non-clinical teams for their dedication to our patients and community during this stressful period,” he said.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
Windsor Weather Change city
13 °COvercastMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10