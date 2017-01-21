

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital continues to be over capacity.

An update on the capacity crisis was provided Saturday morning by David Musyj, hospital president and CEO.

“We are running at 108 per cent at the Met campus and 102 per cent at Ouellette for medical/surgical and critical care,” Musyj said in a release.

There are 30 patients at both campuses who have been admitted but have ho bed.

While surgeries had to be cancelled earlier this week, Musyj says there is a lighter operating room schedule Saturday, calling the situation “OK” in that department.

He said the emergency rooms have high volumes and are busy. The admission rate from ER for both campuses still hovers around 13 per cent.

"Hospitals should not be running at 100 percent, you definitely shouldn't be running at the numbers we're running at" Musyj said earlier this week.

“I want to thank all the clinical and non-clinical teams for their dedication to our patients and community during this stressful period,” he said.