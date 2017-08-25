

CTV Windsor





Windsor Public Library will direct profits from book sales towards new resources in all of its branches.

As discussed at Thursday’s board meeting, $11,000 will go towards the impact of residential schools in Canada and indigenous population.

The new books will also include information on first nation groups, art and business.

Library CEO Kitty Pope says the new resources are in response to the truth and reconciliation commission report.

“We need to recognize the impact that the reconciliation commission report has had and be able to learn about our first nations Mati and Inuit cultures better,” says Pope. “I think Canada is 150 years old maybe it's time we start to learn a little bit about our First Nations.”

The new resources will be a combination of print, digital and video.