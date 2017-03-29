

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Public Library wants to hear from residents about building a new branch.

There's a meeting in the Central library lobby on Ouellette Street Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Library planning consultant Anne McKay will be there to find out how Windsorites use the facility and gather ideas for a future branch.

The meeting is part of ongoing consultations taking place by McKay, staff and architects to decide how big to build the new facility.

There is also a public survey for people to fill out over the next six weeks. http://www.windsorpubliclibrary.com/