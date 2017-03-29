Featured
Windsor Public Library looking for input on new branch
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 3:40PM EDT
The Windsor Public Library wants to hear from residents about building a new branch.
There's a meeting in the Central library lobby on Ouellette Street Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Library planning consultant Anne McKay will be there to find out how Windsorites use the facility and gather ideas for a future branch.
The meeting is part of ongoing consultations taking place by McKay, staff and architects to decide how big to build the new facility.
There is also a public survey for people to fill out over the next six weeks. http://www.windsorpubliclibrary.com/
