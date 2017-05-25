

Lonely millennials ages 18 to 35 have a chance to make some new pals.

Windsor Public Library is hosting a speed friendship workshop next week.

Participants will have the opportunity to pair up for a short - five minute chat to get acquainted.

Library staff ask participants to bring a favourite book as a point of conversation and they'll provide other conversation starters to get things going.

The workshop is scheduled at the riverside branch on Wyandotte Street West, starting from 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon until 7 p.m.

Registration for the 30 spots is a must. 519-255-6770, Extension 3310 or e-mail us at lpieczonka@windsorpubliclibrary.comor jcakmak@windsorpubliclibrary.com