Windsor organizers of a pro-cannabis rally say they have reason to celebrate this year.

Four-20 Fest has been issued an event permit at Charles Clark Square for April 20.

The event is meant to promote greater public awareness and support for medical marijuana and the legalization of cannabis in Canada.

Marijuana advocates say they are excited the federal government plans to introduce legislation, possibly as early as Thursday, to legalize recreational use of pot.

However, Windsor police caution current laws restricting use still apply and officers will keep an eye-out for offenders during the festival.