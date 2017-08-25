

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have officially welcomed two new groups to the force.

Five new recruits who have successfully completed police college training are about to be deployed on City streets, and received their service badges at a special ceremony on Thursday night.

Also receiving badges were five officers who came on board in June, joining the force as experienced officers from other police services.

They have been deployed in patrol since mid-July.

Sergeant Steve Betteridge says the group brings a great deal of experience to the force, and the majority of them have ties to the area.

He adds the badges are highly-symbolic of a police officer.

“It's a badge that symbolizes the commitment and the dedication to service that the officer has,” says Sgt. Betteridge. “It's something they'll remember for a life time.”