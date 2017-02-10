

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say two people were bilked out of $2,600 after an online loan scam.

The financial crime branch is investigating the two cases. In both incidents, the victims were unable to get a loan from the bank so they searched out an option for an online loan.

One of the complainants received an email advising that she was accepted for a loan of $20,000.

They said that in order to receive the loan she would have to provide them with $2,000 which she could pay through a prepaid STEAM gaming card. The victim provided them with the redemption code and soon realized she was the victim of a scam and reported the incident to police.

Investigation revealed the suspects obtained the funds by redeeming the codes overseas.

WPS would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and financial institutions never ask for funds with prepaid gaming or gift cards. Having a website or an advertisement for loan opportunities doesn't guarantee legitimacy.

When in doubt about the organization, call the Better Business Bureau.

For more information on this and other scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/fraud-escroquerie/index-eng.htm

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com