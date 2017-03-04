Featured
Windsor Police still seeking suspect in home invasion
Windsor Police are investigating a home invasion in an apartment on Ouellette Avenue on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 4:34PM EST
The Windsor Police Major Crimes unit is investigating a home invasion.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to an apartment building at 920 block of Ouellette Avenue around 10:30 Saturday morning.
Officials tell CTV News that a 44-year old Windsor man was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators say there aren't any suspects at this time as the investigation is still in its early stages.
