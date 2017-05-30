

CTV Windsor





Two men are facing charges after Windsor police seized $222,360 worth of drugs.

In February, 2017 officers from the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Unit received information from the Chatham-Kent Police Service about a suspected drug trafficker operating in Windsor.

An investigation was launched. It was discovered that large quantities of suspected illegal narcotics were being transported from Toronto to Windsor, then being distributed within our city.

The investigation culminated on Wednesday May 24, with the execution of four search warrants in Windsor.

As result of the investigation officers seized the following:

-Slightly over 2 kilograms of suspected cocaine

-5.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine

-43 suspected Percocets

-Slightly under 1.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis marihuana

-Slightly over $70,000 Canadian currency

-Bear spray

-Pepper spray

-Money counter

-2007 Mercedes-Benz – offence related property

-2010 Buick LaCrosse – offence related property

The estimated potential street value of the seized narcotics is: $222,360.

Two people have been arrested as a result of this investigation.

Sihat Jahangiri, 30, from Windsor is charged with:

-Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X 3

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (Pepper spray)

-Possession of a Weapon while prohibited X 2 (Pepper spray)

Christopher Scollon, 31, from Windsor is charged with:

-Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X 2

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (Pepper spray)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.