Windsor police seized $222K in drugs, charge three men
Three men are facing charges after Windsor police seized $222,360 worth of drugs in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 10:23AM EDT
Three men are facing charges after Windsor police seized $222,360 worth of drugs.
Chatham-Kent police helped with the three month investigation.
CTV’s Chris Campbell is at the police news conference. More details coming.
