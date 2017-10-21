Windsor police seize meth and crack during raid
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 10:48AM EDT
A Windsor man is facing charges after a drug bust.
On Thursday at 2:20 pm, Windsor police executed a search warrant at a home on Campbell Ave. near Grove Ave.
Officers found 4.1 grams of methamphetamine, 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, $610 in cash, two digital scales and packaging materials.
A 53-year-old Windsor man is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.