Windsor police seize guns and drugs worth $98K
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 4:56PM EDT
Windsor police seized two handguns and $98,209 in drugs after a bust on Reedmere Road.
For the last several months, the drug and gun unit has been actively investigating a case involving the trafficking of illicit drugs.
On Thursday, members applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 200 block of Reedmere Road.
At about 5:45 p.m. members of the Emergency Services Unit attended the 1300 block of Wyandotte Street East and arrested the male subject of the investigation without incident.
Police say a search of the man revealed he was in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine, separate bundles of Canadian currency and a switchblade knife.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers executed the search warrant at the residence and recovered numerous items including:
-substances consistent with drug trafficking including suspected cutting agents, empty clear plastic baggies, numerous cell phones, and digital scales
-963 grams of suspected cocaine
-162.7 grams of suspected marihuana
-12 hydromorphone pills
-6 morphine pills
-a quantity of Canadian currency
-2 loaded handguns and firearms ammunition
Kirk McNorton, 46, from Windsor, is facing numerous firearm and drug possession charges including:
-Possession of a Firearm knowing it is Unauthorized X2
-Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X2-suspected cocaine
-Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-X3: marihuana, hydromorphone, morphine
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.