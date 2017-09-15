

CTV Windsor





Windsor police seized two handguns and $98,209 in drugs after a bust on Reedmere Road.

For the last several months, the drug and gun unit has been actively investigating a case involving the trafficking of illicit drugs.

On Thursday, members applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 200 block of Reedmere Road.

At about 5:45 p.m. members of the Emergency Services Unit attended the 1300 block of Wyandotte Street East and arrested the male subject of the investigation without incident.

Police say a search of the man revealed he was in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine, separate bundles of Canadian currency and a switchblade knife.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers executed the search warrant at the residence and recovered numerous items including:

-substances consistent with drug trafficking including suspected cutting agents, empty clear plastic baggies, numerous cell phones, and digital scales

-963 grams of suspected cocaine

-162.7 grams of suspected marihuana

-12 hydromorphone pills

-6 morphine pills

-a quantity of Canadian currency

-2 loaded handguns and firearms ammunition

Kirk McNorton, 46, from Windsor, is facing numerous firearm and drug possession charges including:

-Possession of a Firearm knowing it is Unauthorized X2

-Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X2-suspected cocaine

-Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-X3: marihuana, hydromorphone, morphine

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.