

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for witnesses after an officer suffered a broken ankle while arresting a man who was allegedly lying down in the middle of an intersection.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 6th Concession and Morand St. on Friday around 8 p.m.

The call for service involved a man running up and down the street wearing only shorts and a T-shirt with no shoes, who was now reported to be lying in the intersection.

Officers say they arrived within minutes and located a man matching the description in the middle of the same intersection.

The man began swearing at officers and slammed his hands down on the hood of their marked police cruiser, according to police.

As officers approached the man, a struggle ensued.

Officers deployed their Taser to make an arrest. During the incident, one of the officers suffered a fractured ankle.

Steven Kanouna, 22, from Windsor is charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.