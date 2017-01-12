

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say several handguns and ammunition were stolen from an apartment.

Officers attended the residence in 900 block of St. Luke Road after 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say there were signs of forced entry.

Const. Andrew Drouillard says there’s always a concern to public safety when firearms are missing.

He’s appealing to anyone with informationto contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .