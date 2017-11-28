

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a missing 51-year-old man.

Christopher Appleyard was last seen in the downtown area on Friday, Nov. 24.

He is described as 6’0” tall, 220 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and multi-coloured pants.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers with any info.