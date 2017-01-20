

CTV Windsor





A Windsor police dog is retiring and at the same time a new canine has already taken over.

After six years of service, police service dog Aron has called it a day due to issues with his back.

His replacement, Fuse, is from Slovenia and has 15 weeks of rigorous training under his belt and will continue to train daily.

Const. Kris Lauzon will keep Aron, while welcoming Fuse as his police dog partner.

Aron was declared a three-time regional champion with the U.S. Police Canine Association.