Featured
Windsor police say goodbye to one dog and welcome another
Const. Lauzon welcomes new partner Fuse to the Windsor police team. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 3:55PM EST
A Windsor police dog is retiring and at the same time a new canine has already taken over.
After six years of service, police service dog Aron has called it a day due to issues with his back.
His replacement, Fuse, is from Slovenia and has 15 weeks of rigorous training under his belt and will continue to train daily.
Const. Kris Lauzon will keep Aron, while welcoming Fuse as his police dog partner.
Aron was declared a three-time regional champion with the U.S. Police Canine Association.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Windsor Weather Change city
4 °COvercastMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10