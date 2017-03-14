

Windsor police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles following a fraud investigation.

Police issued a picture of a suspect in a fraud case after a man reported that he left his wallet in his unlocked vehicle on March 4th.

The victim says his wallet was stolen that night and his financial institution reported that his cards were used a two separate convenience stores.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the alleged suspect to come forward with any information they may have.