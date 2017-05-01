Featured
Windsor police release more details about Tecumseh Road homicide
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 5:01PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 7:01PM EDT
Windsor police say a 43-year-old Windsor man succumbed to his injuries after he was found lying on a sidewalk.
Patrol officers were called to the 2900 block of Tecumseh Rd East for a report of an injured person on the sidewalk on Saturday at 3:55 a.m.
At the time police were originally contacted, officers say a passing motorist had stopped to assist the injured male victim, who was found lying on the north sidewalk.
The 43-year-old victim was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this homicide.
A post-mortem examination is being conducted Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com
