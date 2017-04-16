Featured
Windsor Police release description of suspect wanted in stabbing
Windsor Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a hotel on Dougall Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 4:38PM EDT
Police are still on the hunt for a suspect following a hotel stabbing yesterday.
Officers were called to the Comfort Inn on Dougall Avenue Saturday just before 3:00 a.m., where a male victim was suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a man with tanned skin, between 20 and 30 years old, around six feet tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.
He has a chinstrap-style beard and his hair is slicked back in a pony tail.
He was wearing dark jeans, a black baseball hat and a light coloured jacket.
